Farnborough Airshow: Boeing prioritises factory safety and quality over commercial display

Boeing focuses on safety, quality, and customer commitments.

Interactive exhibit to showcase advanced technologies and sustainability initiatives.

Reduced commercial aeroplane displays, emphasising factory performance.

Highlights include F-15QA aerial demonstrations and Wisk’s autonomous air taxi.

At the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow, Boeing has adapted its presence to emphasise safety, quality, and fulfilling customer commitments. The company is offering an immersive and interactive exhibit from June 22-26, featuring sustainability technologies, defence products, and a full-size 777X interior section. Notable displays include the F-15QA fighter jet and Wisk’s autonomous, all-electric air taxi.

Boeing leaders will participate in discussions on aerospace technology, sustainability, and supply chain management. The focus on factory performance reflects Boeing’s commitment to high-quality production and innovation.