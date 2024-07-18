Belgium’s aerospace & defence companies collaborate with UK industry at Farnborough International

Belgium’s Flanders Investment & Trade and the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency are showcasing Belgium’s premier aerospace companies at Farnborough International from July 22-26, 2024. These companies specialise in producing critical components for aircraft, spacecraft, helicopters, flight simulators, engines, avionics, landing gears, and other parts.

Event Highlights

Belgium Pavilion : Led by Flanders Investment & Trade with Wallonia Export & Investment Agency co-hosting.

Belgian Industry Day and Networking Mixer : Scheduled for July 24 at 16:00.

: Scheduled for July 24 at 16:00. Belgium-UK Matchmaking Event: Co-hosted by ADS and BAE Systems, set for July 25 from 09:00 – 11:00 at the BAE Systems Stand, Hall 5.

Industry Insights

Baudouin de Hemptinne , Trade & Commercial Counsellor, Wallonia Export & Investment Agency (UK), highlighted the significant investment in Wallonia’s aerospace sector, driven by innovative SMEs specialising in composite materials, software simulation, additive manufacturing, and more.

Dirk Verlee, Trade & Investment Counsellor, Flanders Investment & Trade Agency (UK), emphasised the strategic focus on the Aerospace and Defence sectors, reaffirming Belgium's strong historical relationship with the UK and the potential for new partnerships at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Join Belgium’s top aerospace companies and UK industry leaders at Booth #1157 and participate in the Belgian Beer Networking Mixer on July 24. Explore cutting-edge technologies and foster new collaborations at this premier event.