Gulfstream flies first fully outfitted G700

Interior elements join flight-test programme

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced the Gulfstream G700™ aircraft dedicated to testing the cabin experience has flown for the first time and now joins the five other test aircraft already in the steadily maturing certification programme.

The fully outfitted aircraft took off today and flew 3 hours and 36 minutes, reaching an altitude of 48,000 feet/14,630 meters and a top speed of Mach 0.935. The test regimen will encompass more than 15,500 test points, validating every facet of the cabin to ensure the utmost in interior comfort and reliability upon customer delivery.

“Flying a fully outfitted aircraft signals significant progress in the G700 flight-test programme,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “The G700 interior is raising the bar for cabin innovation and customisation. It provides more space than ever before for Gulfstream’s precision-crafted furnishings, more opportunity for personalisation and more technology to optimize passenger health, safety and enjoyment. We look forward to fully testing the cabin before delivering this amazing aircraft to customers.”

The first fully outfitted G700 features the industry’s only ultragalley, with more than 10 feet of counter space; a dedicated crew space; an entertainment and presentation area; a six-place conference and dining area; and a state room with full-length wardrobe. Interior elements include award-winning seat design; natural stone flooring in the galley and bathrooms; quartz countertops; powered single seats; surround sound; and other bespoke features that come standard on the aircraft.

The Gulfstream Cabin Experience on this G700 test aircraft includes the all-new ultrahigh-definition circadian lighting system along with Gulfstream’s signature 100% fresh, never recirculated air, the industry’s lowest cabin altitude, whisper-quiet noise levels and an unprecedented 20 panoramic oval windows.

The G700 cabin, the most spacious in the industry, can be configured for up to five living areas with the option to include a passenger lounge in the ultragalley and/or a grand suite with optional shower.

The Symmetry Flight Deck™ on the G700 features the industry’s only active-control sidesticks, most extensive use of touch-screen technology and a data concentration network, as well as the award-winning Gulfstream Predictive Landing Performance System and Enhanced Flight Vision System and Synthetic Vision on dual head-up displays.

The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and can fly at its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90 for 6,400 nautical miles/11,853 kilometres or at its long-range cruise of Mach 0.85 for 7,500 nm/13,890 km.