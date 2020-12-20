Dubai Airshow set to be a landmark event in 2021 for the aviation industry preparing for post COVID-19 era

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

A range of new features announced for Dubai Airshow 2021 including an increased focus on emerging technologies and aviation startups

Details of a new Advisory Board to be announced in coming months

Airshow to be the only event of its kind in 2021, highlighting Dubai’s leading safety response to COVID-19 pandemic

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Defence – Dubai Airshow is set to return for its 17th edition on 14-18 November 2021.

One of the most successful air shows in the world, the event will be held with the support of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, the UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and organised by Tarsus F& E Middle East. The event will be the only Airshow of its kind to take place in a live format, highlighting Dubai’s leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the world-class safety measures implemented in the emirate.

Dubai Airshow will be the most important and critical point of convergence in 2021 where the future of the global aerospace industry will be showcased and analysed. Welcoming experts from commercial and business aviation, defence and military, aircraft interiors, air traffic management, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), space and air cargo, the show will serve as an ideal platform for re-thinking strategies, navigating uncertainty and scaling up operations to ensure the smooth re-establishment of the industry in general.

According to the latest IATA reports, the second half of 2021 is expected to see improvements after a difficult 2021 first half. Aggressive cost-cutting is expected to combine with increased travel demands during 2021, due to the re-opening of borders with testing and/or widespread availability of a vaccine, to see the industry turn cash-positive in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is earlier than previously forecasted.[1]

A range of new features for Dubai Airshow has been confirmed, which include a strong focus on cutting edge technologies used in the aviation industry. The new Technology Showcase will provide a platform to exhibit the latest tech and will also include key conference programmes on topics such as 5G, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. According to PWC, Blockchain could increase aviation industry revenue by $40 billion USD.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus F & E commented: “The Dubai Airshow 2021 will demonstrate the evolution of the aerospace industry and the fast acceleration of digitalisation as a result of the pandemic. The event brings together the entire aerospace ecosystem, showcasing the latest technology and innovation from across the industry. The industry has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 and we are excited to use the Airshow as a platform to demonstrate the necessity of the aerospace and aviation industries and the potential for future growth and development.”

There will be a new East-West Startup Hub as part of the Airshow, called VISTA, which will give startups access to mentorship programmes and a chance to meet with vital decision-makers and globally ranked investors to launch, grow and scale their startups. In 2019 alone investment in aerospace startups reached nearly $1 billion.

With a range of dedicated feature areas and thought-leading conferences, the Show also supports and responds to developments within the industry making it the critical meeting place for aerospace and beyond.

Dubai Airshow, in close coordination with the Defense Services Marketing Council (DSMC), is launching a new advisory board, which will not only serve the Airshow but the regional industry in general. The Advisory Board will be focused on a range of topics including instilling confidence in aviation post-pandemic, development of talent and skills as well as supporting the next generation of women in aerospace. More details on this will be announced in the coming months.

Badr Al Olama, Executive Director of Mubadala Aerospace at Mubadala Investment Company and a member of the Advisory Board commented: “Dubai Airshow is set to be one of the most anticipated points of convergence for aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade and analyse the future of the industry. The impact of digital transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution on the sector has been profound and we expect these elements to be key parts of the industry’s future recovery.”

Dubai Airshow 2021 will take place at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site and will be the only place where the industry will be eager to meet and do business at an international event.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 20 December 2020