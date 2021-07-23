[Chambley Aerodrome, France] Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons 2021 kicking off

Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons 2021

July 23rd > August 1st 2021

Authors: Benoit Denet & Martin Gillet.

Chambley Aerodrome, Meurthe-et-Moselle, France.

On Friday July 23rd, the Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons 2021 kicked off. The major event is set to last until August 1st with two daily ascents, weather permitting. Grand public is welcome onsite (COVID Rules are enforced, check all requirements and paperwork before travelling).

The event is located in Chambley, Meurthe-et-Moselle, France.

Please join us for the major event of the year 2021. Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons #GEMAB21 is the major event to attend in France this summer.

A unique show in the heart of the Grand Est region: the greatest international hot air balloon gathering in the world!

RARE

“Unique by the size. Each edition is setting records. The event is taking place only every two years. An awesome show of hot-air balloon mass ascents to enjoy twice a day for no more than 10 days!”

MAGICAL

“Hundreds of pilots and crews from all other world inflate the colourful envelopes of their balloons in front of the public, morning and evening. Their take-off offers a wonderful and breathtaking show.”

PUBLIC & FAMILIES

2 daily mass-ascents

A few meters from security fences, hundreds of hot air balloons offer each flight a show that still makes all generations dream

Entertainments for the whole family

In BallonVille public, no scope for boredom! Both young and old alike can enjoy entertainments, food service, workshops, exhibitions … and dispose large balconies facing the launch field.