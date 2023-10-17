Bahrain International Airshow unveils new look for the future of aerospace

The Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) has revealed a new brand identity as it prepares for its seventh instalment. The new branding reflects Bahrain’s role as an innovative global hub for the aerospace industry and underscores BIAS’s commitment to excellence, allyship, innovation, and international trade.

Organised by the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and in association with Farnborough International, BIAS aims to promote industry-wide growth and development ahead of its 2024 edition. The airshow will continue to attract global leaders and participants from various aerospace sectors.

BIAS 2024 will take place from November 13 to 15, 2024, at Sakhir Airbase in Bahrain, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The new brand will be showcased at the Dubai Airshow next month.