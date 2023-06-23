Bahrain International Airshow cements relationship with Lockheed Martin for 2024 airshow

Lockheed Martin, a global aerospace and defence manufacturer, has announced its participation and sponsorship of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024. The partnership highlights the company’s longstanding relationship with the airshow and the broader Gulf region.

Bahrain was the first country in the region to adopt Lockheed Martin’s F-16 aircraft, and it recently became the first country in the world to receive the new ‘F-16 Block 70’ fighter jet. Lockheed Martin will have a stand in the exhibition hall and a dedicated chalet at BIAS 2024, which is organised by the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Air Force in collaboration with Farnborough International. The airshow, held under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, is a renowned biennial event in the aerospace and defence industry, facilitating business interactions and showcasing industry expertise.

BIAS 2024 is scheduled to take place from November 13 to 15, 2024, at Sakhir Airbase in Bahrain.