Bahrain International Airshow 2024 putting defence and security in the spotlight

The Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) is set to highlight defence and security at its 2024 event, taking place from November 13 to 15.

Bahrain’s strengthened global partnerships, including the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement with the US, underscore its commitment to cooperation in defence, security, technology, trade, and investment.

Organised by the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the RBAF in collaboration with Farnborough International, BIAS aligns with Bahrain’s economic vision for 2030, aiming to transition from a regional pioneer to a global player. The airshow will emphasise collaboration and innovation in the global defence and security sectors through its conference programme, exhibition, and flying displays, featuring military jets and commercial aircraft.

Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, BIAS will attract leaders from the aerospace and defence industries, hosting prominent exhibitors like Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, Thales, and more. The event, attended by the BIAS organising committee, aims to enhance relationships with businesses in Saudi Arabia and the global sector.