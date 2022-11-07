Embraer E195-E2 ‘TechLion’ to debut at Airshow China 2022

Embraer to release its latest China market 20-year outlook

Company to host ‘Embraer Day’ aiming to boost collaboration with China

The Embraer E195-E2, the most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft, will debut at the 14th Airshow China 2022 in Zhuhai tomorrow. Embraer will reveal its 20-year outlook for the Chinese commercial aviation and air freight markets, highlighting the importance of fleet flexibility and matching capacity with demand, especially in building connectivity and preparing the airlines for the transition to a more sustainable industry.

“This year we bring to Zhuhai the largest member of the E-Jet family, the E195-E2 – the world’s most efficient and sustainable single-aisle aircraft, sporting the impressive ‘TechLion’ livery, to impress our Chinese customers,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “As the second largest economy in the world, we’re confident China’s long-term economic development will generate rich opportunities for airlines to improve connectivity in the nation, growing our business here and fostering further cooperation with local partners.”

The China market outlook will be revealed on Nov. 9 at the Zhuhai Airshow Media Center, at 14:00 in Room 232.

With the aim of deepening collaboration with China’s aviation industry, the company will host an ‘Embraer Day’ event on Nov. 10 at the Media Center, 1000hrs in Room 232. Registration for the event is at Embraer’s exhibition stand, at H4D1, where visitors may also enjoy a unique interactive experience of the aircraft.

“Data reveals that 1 billion people living in China’s second- and third-tier cities have never taken a flight. That is where the growth lies,” said Guo Qing, Managing Director and VP Commercial Aviation, Embraer China. “With the rightsized capacity and the best emissions and cost efficiency, Embraer’s commercial aircraft go deep into the capillaries of the regional market to build connectivity and meet fast-growing local market demand in the post-pandemic era.”

Before the Covid-19 epidemic, there were 91 E-Jets operating in China, serving 460 routes, connecting 150 cities at home and abroad, and transporting some 15 million passengers annually. Embraer’s fleet played an important role in the Covid-19 period to maintain key routes and help the industry to recover.

Earlier this year, Embraer launched the E190F and E195F Passenger to Freight Conversions (P2F) programme, supporting the high demand for cargo and positive market trends in China.

“China’s air-cargo demand is a highlight in the global market. It is powered by economic development and fast-growing e-commerce demand in the country, ” Guo continued. “The market needs a new generation of 13 to 15-tonne-capacity freighters for faster and more efficient air-logistics services, and to support the emergence of cargo hub operation. The E190 and E195 P2F programme arrives just in time to meet this market needs, with the right capacity, and much better economics.”

Zhuhai, China, November 7, 2022