Airshow China 2022 attracts American aerospace industry leaders

U.S. aerospace manufacturers will be displaying new products and innovations at this year’s edition of Airshow China, held Nov. 8-13 in Zhuhai, China.

American companies will present a wide range of innovative solutions for commercial and general aviation manufacturing, assembly, operations, and maintenance. Eight of these will exhibit in the USA Partnership Pavilion organised by Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Airshow China’s official U.S. representative, in coordination with numerous government agencies.

Located prominently in Hall 5 at the Zhuhai Airport show site, the USA Partnership Pavilion is America’s headquarters on-site: an efficient location for buyers to meet more U.S. suppliers and a high-profile showcase for American exhibitors looking to maximise their exposure and impact at the event.

Laversab Inc., a first-time exhibitor at Airshow China, will be launching its new product, the ARTS-7000, at the show this year. The ARTS-7000, or Avionics Radio Test Set, is a multi-function all-in-one radio system designed to meet all aircraft radio test requirements in a single unit. It is controlled wirelessly with an intuitive touch-screen interface and is built to reduce upfront costs, simplify aircraft testing, and cover both current and future radio test requirements. The ARTS-7000 will be on display at booth H5F3-2 in the USA Partnership Pavilion.

Another Pavilion exhibitor located at booth H5F3-1, BOSE Corporation, will be displaying their new product, the ProFlight Series 2, for visitors to test out in person. The ProFlight Series 2 Aviation Headset is a lightweight noise-cancelling headset for pilots flying turbine-powered aircraft. This headset is the industry’s lightest and, arguably, most comfortable noise-cancelling communication headset for pilots.

Kallman has organised U.S. exhibitors around the world since 1963 and at Airshow China since the 1996 edition. In 2018, the USA Partnership Pavilion was introduced for the first time, creating a one-stop shop for any buyers or stakeholders looking to invest in American aerospace companies.

