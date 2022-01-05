Ryanair Boeing 737-800 diverts to Brest, France after unidentified smell in cabin

On 3 January, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (EI-EFY) operated flight FR4052 between Manchester, United Kingdom and Faro, Portugal. The aircraft, however, was forced to make a quick descent towards and operate a precautionary landing at the airport of Brest, France after an unidentified smell in the cabin.

Emergency services awaited the aircraft upon landing.

737-800 Ryanair #FR4052 went down in emergency in brest due to a fire outside the aircraft, all passengers got out on a bus taken by the french police pic.twitter.com/0En5vgLasg — thomas drié (@thomasdrie49) January 3, 2022

Social media reports claim that a fire broke outside or inside the aircraft, but a Ryanair spokesperson quickly denied these allegations: “Passengers disembarked the aircraft as normal and were taken to a secure area in Brest airport where they were provided with refreshments,” was told to Sky News.

A replacement aircraft departed London Stansted and passengers were able to continue their journey to Faro albeit with a delay of around three hours.

Although the aircraft was released back to service, the aircraft only did a short taxi on the apron of Brest Airport, before returning to the gate (4 January). At moment of writing, EI-EFY is still parked at Brest.