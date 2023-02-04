The FAA restricts airspace on Carolinas coast for “national security effort” as President Biden orders to shoot down Chinese balloon

The United States and have been tracking the trajectory of a Chinese surveillance balloon flying at high altitude for several days over sensitive military sites on Friday. Today the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for three airports in the Carolinas as a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts through the area. President Biden has ordered the US Air Force to shoot down the balloon.

The administration also restricted airspace near Myrtle Beach between 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST (17:45 to 20:30 UTC). for “national defence airspace.”

The affected airports are in Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The area of the Temporary Flight Restriction near Myrtle Beach is about 140 nautical miles wide, or about 20,000 square miles. This bans all aircraft from the airspace — mostly from the coastline from Charleston to Wilmington and areas to the south and east.

During a ground stop, all aircraft that meet specific criteria must stay on the ground.