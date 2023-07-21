A hot air balloon in difficulty in Thimister-Clermont, Belgium: several injured

The emergency services were called to rescue this Thursday evening in Thimister-Clermont, in the Province of Liège, following the crash landing of a hot air balloon.

The emergency medical service of the Regional Hospital of Verviers, as well as ambulances of Welkenraedt and Verviers, were deployed in the Berwinne valley to take care of several occupants of the balloon, who were slightly injured.

The balloon, forced to land in an emergency due to deteriorating weather conditions, belongs to a company based in Flanders which regularly operates flights in the border region in the east of the country.