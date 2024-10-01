Thai SmartLynx set to launch as Thailand’s first ACMI provider, addressing seasonal air travel demand

Thai SmartLynx is poised to become Thailand’s first ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, starting operations in early 2025 with Airbus A320s. In partnership with Avia Solutions Group and local partners, the company is finalizing regulatory approvals for its Air Operator’s Certificate. The new ACMI service will address Thailand’s seasonal air travel demand, which is driven by factors such as holiday seasons and school schedules.

With tourism rebounding to pre-pandemic levels—40 million visitors expected by the end of 2024, and 5.5 million more forecasted in 2025—there is a need for additional short-haul aircraft. Currently, Thailand operates around 130 narrowbody planes, which is insufficient for the seasonal peaks in travel demand. Thai SmartLynx aims to provide flexible capacity solutions by leasing ACMI aircraft to airlines, helping them meet demand more efficiently and boosting profitability.

The company’s launch will support the country’s tourism-driven aviation market, which has seen a significant recovery. As Thai SmartLynx prepares for its official debut, it continues to work with Thai aviation authorities on final approvals while establishing its headquarters in Bangkok.