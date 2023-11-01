GetJet Airlines signs wet-lease agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines, boosting the latter’s winter capacity with 3 Airbus A320s

Lithuanian ACMI and charter carrier, GetJet Airlines, has entered into a wet-lease agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), providing three Airbus A320-200 aircraft for their winter season operations. These aircraft will be stationed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, serving as the operational base.

The partnership allows GetJet Airlines to expand its global presence and improve connectivity to popular destinations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, including Dubai, Istanbul, Antalya, Milan, Prague, and Berlin.

R?ta Kulvinskait?, CEO of GetJet Airlines, expressed the significance of this collaboration in strengthening their global fleet operations and their commitment to providing high-quality ACMI services.

Azerbaijan Airlines, a major airline in the CIS region, operates flights to approximately 60 destinations worldwide.

GetJet Airlines, an IOSA-certified Lithuanian airline, has been offering charter and ACMI services since 2016, serving a diverse range of esteemed airlines with its fleet of Airbus A320, Airbus A321, and Boeing 737NG aircraft.