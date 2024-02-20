GetJet Airlines expands fleet with new Boeing 737-800

Lithuanian ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter carrier, GetJet Airlines, is expanding its fleet for the 2024 summer season by adding a Boeing 737-800 with Lithuanian registration LY-TUI.

The aircraft, featuring a single economy class with 189 seats, is aimed at meeting the growing demand for ACMI operations.

The strategic expansion is geared towards supporting European and global customers during peak travel periods, with operations scheduled to commence in March 2024. This addition, the fifth unit in the Boeing 737 family, complements GetJet Airlines’ existing fleet, which includes Boeing 737-800, Airbus A320, and A321. The move underscores the company’s commitment to providing flexible and tailored services to meet the specific needs of airlines worldwide.

GetJet Airlines, in operation since 2016, serves over 170 airports in more than 50 countries, providing charter flights and ACMI services to various esteemed airlines.