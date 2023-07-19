GetJet Airlines enhances fleet with Airbus A321, strenghening ACMI operations

GetJet Airlines, the IOSA-certified Lithuanian ACMI and charter carrier improved its fleet by adding a new type of aircraft – the Airbus A321. This strategic acquisition, registered under Lithuanian registration LY-WSA, marks the sixth unit joining the Lithuanian AOC to meet the growing demand for ACMI operations during the summer season. The Airbus A321, featuring a single economy class cabin equipped with 220 seats, stands ready to serve European customers and support their busy schedules with both long-term and ad-hoc operations.

GetJet Airlines boasts a diverse fleet, which includes the Boeing 737-800 and Airbus A320 families. In anticipation of the peak summer season, the carrier recently welcomed two Boeing 737NGs and three Airbus A320s, in total renewing its fleet by 6 units. This strategic decision highlights GetJet Airlines’ commitment to providing comprehensive support to airlines across Europe and other regions, ensuring flexibility and swift adaptability to cater to the individual needs and requirements of the clients.

“Our ability to rapidly offer replacement aircraft with a full crew in unforeseen circumstances sets us apart as one of the few airlines in the region. Even during the most demanding periods, our commitment to our clients remains unwavering — to deliver tailor-made services customized to their specific needs. The diversity within our fleet, encompassing different aircraft types, along with our readiness to modify aircraft according to our clients’ requests, enables us to uphold our promise of quality and flexibility. The addition of the Airbus A321 further expands our capacity and solidifies our dedication“, says R?ta Kulvinskait?, CEO of GetJet Airlines.

GetJet Airlines reports that the first half of the summer season has yielded promising results for ACMI service providers. The Lithuanian AOC has secured several significant ad-hoc and long-term wet-lease agreements, as well as renewed partnerships with various European airlines – both private airlines and national flag carriers. The demand for ACMI services remains consistently high, and the airline anticipates the continuation of new contracts and partnerships throughout the remaining season.