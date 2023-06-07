GetJet Airlines expands its capacities by adding three Airbus A320s to the fleet

Lithuanian ACMI and charter carrier GetJet Airlines is adding three Airbus A320s to the fleet, the aircraft (registered LY-WIZ, LY-WIL, and LY-MAL) will feature the standard 180 economy class seats and will be used for ACMI agreements already with Marabu, TUI Deutschland, Air Malta and a more recent partnerships with Icelandair.

“Keeping in mind our recent additions of two Boeing 737NGs to the fleet, we stepped into the summer by almost doubling our capacities to offer flexible and comprehensive wet-lease services customized for individual client needs. This fleet development is an important milestone for our company, enhancing our capabilities to provide airlines with additional capacities of aircraft and crew and give them much-needed support in keeping their flight schedules busy,” says R?ta Kulvinskait?, CEO of GetJet Airlines.