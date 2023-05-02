Two Boeing 737-800s join GetJet Airlines fleet

GetJet Airlines, an IOSA-approved Lithuanian ACMI and charter carrier, meets the new summer season by renewing the fleet and expanding its capacity. Two more Boeing 737NG type aircraft, featuring a single economy class cabin of 189 seats, were added to the existing airlines‘ Boeing family.

Lithuanian registration LY-CIN bearing aircraft this week will be offered to the worldwide market for ACMI operations.

Two Boeing 737NG type aircraft were acquired from „AerCap“, the biggest leasing company in the world.

“We are delighted to offer to the market additional capacity right before the high season. The demand for ACMI is growing due to supply chain issues faced by major manufacturers. These issues lead to a big shortage of aircraft and parts and create a lot of challenges for big airlines globally. By expanding our fleet we will maintain our flexibility and commitments to the clients worldwide. We are one of the few airlines with additional capacities of aircraft and crew ready to take on long-term projects or help our clients to overcome challenges by offering ad-hoc ACMI operations,” says R?ta Kulvinskait?, CEO of GetJet Airlines.

Another Boeing 737-800 is expected to join the fleet by mid of May. Two Boeing 737NG aircraft are not the only units that will be added to the fleet of the Lithuanian airline company. Three more Airbus A320-type aircraft are secured to join the fleet by the start of June latest. This will allow the Lithuanian ACMI provider to offer even more capacity before the high season, ensuring extremely flexible and high-quality ACMI services to customers facing a shortage of aircraft and crew globally.

GetJet Airlines is a Lithuanian airline company, providing ACMI and charter services since 2016. GetJet Airlines operates a fleet consisting of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG-type aircraft. The company provides wet lease and charter services worldwide to airlines and tour operators, including Wizz Air, Norwegian, LOT, Finnair, Transavia, and others.

