ACMI provider GetJet Airlines concludes partnership with Centrum Air of Uzbekistan

GetJet Airlines successfully completed the contract with Uzbekistan’s airline Centrum Air for ACMI operations. After completing the winter season contract, the Lithuanian ACMI provider is ready to jump into the high summer wet-lease market with last-minute continuous availability.

Two Boeing 737NGs are being redelivered back to Europe to take on new long-term or ad-hoc ACMI projects and serve European customers to satisfy their demand during the summer season.

The Lithuanian Carrier has successfully supported Centrum Air in commencing its operations at the beginning of 2023. Under the agreement, GetJet Airlines provided comprehensive wet-lease services to Centrum Air to kickstart their own airline operations.

Moreover, MSN 2029, MSN 2077, and MSN 2118 bearing previous aircraft registration LY-OWL, YL-GET, and LY-EMU that were operated by GetJet Lithuania and GetJet Latvia have been removed from the respective Air Operator Certificates as they have been acquired by Centrum Air from Head lessors of the aircraft. These A320-type units will be operating now under Uzbekistan’s registration.

GetJet Airlines is a Lithuanian airline company, providing ACMI and charter services since 2016. GetJet Airlines operates a fleet consisting of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG-type aircraft. The company provides wet lease and charter services worldwide to airlines and tour operators, including Wizz Air, Norwegian, LOT, Finnair, Transavia, and others.