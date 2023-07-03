European Pilots’ investigation uncovers troubling labour law violations in wet-leased aircraft operations

An investigation conducted by the European Cockpit Association (ECA) into wet-leased aircraft operations has uncovered troubling indications of potential labour law violations.

Wet-leasing, which involves airlines leasing aircraft and crews from other carriers, has become a common practice in the industry. However, concerns have arisen regarding labour law compliance within this framework.

The ECA’s findings, which include hiring crew members on precarious self-employment contracts to reduce labour costs and avoid social security contributions, will be submitted to relevant authorities for a comprehensive inquiry. The investigation also highlights challenges in enforcing posting rules for aircrew and the involvement of unregistered third-country intermediaries.

The ECA calls for increased accountability and regulatory oversight to ensure wet-leased operations compliance with labour and social laws.