European Pilots’ investigation uncovers troubling labour law violations in wet-leased aircraft operations

André Orban
© Alex Pereslavtsev – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Transaero-Airlines/Boeing-777-212-ER/1984464/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16594678

An investigation conducted by the European Cockpit Association (ECA) into wet-leased aircraft operations has uncovered troubling indications of potential labour law violations.

Wet-leasing, which involves airlines leasing aircraft and crews from other carriers, has become a common practice in the industry. However, concerns have arisen regarding labour law compliance within this framework.

The ECA’s findings, which include hiring crew members on precarious self-employment contracts to reduce labour costs and avoid social security contributions, will be submitted to relevant authorities for a comprehensive inquiry. The investigation also highlights challenges in enforcing posting rules for aircrew and the involvement of unregistered third-country intermediaries.

The ECA calls for increased accountability and regulatory oversight to ensure wet-leased operations compliance with labour and social laws.

