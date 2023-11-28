Avia Solutions Group announces expansion to Asia and establishment of BBN Airlines Thailand

Avia Solutions Group, the world’s leading ACMI provider, is expanding into the Asia-Pacific region with the launch of BBN Airlines Thailand. This new airline, set to receive its Air Operator Licence soon and an AOC certificate in October 2024, will offer tailored Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance solutions.

Led by an experienced executive team, BBN Airlines Thailand will start with a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, growing from four to 16 planes by 2025.

Martynas Grigas, Chairman of BBN Airlines Thailand, sees this as an opportune time to provide specialised aviation services in a region rebounding from the pandemic. He emphasises their commitment to detail and customer satisfaction.

Avia Solutions Group CEO Jonas Janukenas highlights this move as a significant step in their expansion strategy, aiming to operate a total of five airlines in the region by the end of 2024.