Avia Solutions Group invests in growth with large Boeing 737 MAX order

Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance) provider, has made its first direct purchase from Boeing, placing a firm order for 40 Boeing 737-8 jets with the option to buy 40 more in the future. This move signals the company’s commitment to expanding its capacity to support airlines’ needs for outsourced services.

The Group, which operates 11 air operator certificates (AOCs) under various subsidiaries such as Avion Express, Smartlynx, and Klasjet, serves over 60 countries, facilitating travel for over 35 million passengers annually. Chairman Gediminas Ziemelis emphasised that this strategic order is a testament to Avia Solutions Group’s growth ambitions, enhancing its fleet’s operational flexibility and fuel efficiency.

Boeing’s 737-8 model, known for its versatility on short- and medium-haul routes and seating capacity of 162 to 210 passengers, will help Avia Solutions Group meet seasonal travel demand and support airlines during disruptions. Additionally, the 737 MAX series offers improved environmental performance and a passenger-friendly experience, featuring the Boeing Sky Interior and customisable LED lighting.

Boeing’s senior vice president, Brad McMullen, praised Avia’s decision, highlighting the importance of ACMI providers in addressing dynamic industry needs and their role in promoting more fuel-efficient fleets.