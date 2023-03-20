Avion Express to wet-lease 4 Airbus A320 aircraft to airBaltic

Avion Express, the leading narrow-body ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter operator, has signed a contract with the Latvian national airline airBaltic to wet-lease four 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft for the upcoming 2023 summer season. This partnership will facilitate airBaltic’s growth to meet the increasing passenger demand and ensure successful scheduled flight operations.

Under the agreement, two of the leased aircraft will operate from the Riga base between March 26 and October 28, while one will be stationed in Vilnius and the other in Tallinn from May 1 to October 28.

“We look forward to working closely with airBaltic and contributing to their operations for the peak summer season. One of our strengths is the diversified ACMI fleet that allows us to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” comments Remigijus Jaku?inskas, Head of Commercial at Avion Express.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic notes that while the aviation industry is gradually stabilising and the demand for air travel is increasing, the sector and airBaltic face new challenges.

“The industry continues to face technical parts supply chain issues, which means we need additional capacity to ensure customer journeys and avoid flight cancellations. Thus, this summer airBaltic is cooperating with Avion Express, whose larger capacity aircraft will help to transport a bigger number of passengers,” says Gauss.

Avion Express has a strong track record of aircraft wet-leasing solutions for airlines around the world. The airline is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, the leading aviation business group and the largest global ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider with a fleet of 165 aircraft.