Avion Express expands fleet to 50 aircraft and plans to expand in South America

Avion Express, the narrow-body ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and charter airline has achieved an important milestone by expanding its fleet to a total of 50 aircraft. This significant accomplishment can be attributed to the rising global demand for ACMI services and serves as a testament to the airline’s commitment to growth.

In recent years, Avion Express has experienced an intensive period of growth, witnessing a substantial expansion in their fleet size — from 16 aircraft in 2021 to 50 A320 family aircraft, an increase of 212%.

“ACMI provides many benefits for airlines, such as efficient capacity management, operational optimisation, cost savings, and flexibility, particularly during periods of fluctuating demand. In response to the growing demand for these services, we have consistently expanded our fleet, enabling us to better serve our current clients, including Eurowings, SunExpress, Transavia Netherlands, TUI UK, Flynas, Air Baltic, British Airways Euroflyer, Air Malta, Pegasus and many more,” explains Darius Kajokas, CEO of Avion Express.

Moving forward, the airline plans to continue growing its fleet. „By the end of next year, we plan to increase our fleet to 60 aircraft and expect to reach a fleet of 100 aircraft by the end of 2027,” he added.

In addition to its fleet expansion, Avion Express is venturing into new geographical regions. The company is planning to expand into the South American market by establishing an ACMI / Charter airline and obtaining an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in Brazil. The new airline will operate the Airbus A320 family fleet for both passenger and cargo operations, including Airbus A321F aircraft.

The expansion of Avion Express is backed by its parent company Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider, operating a fleet of more than 180 passenger and cargo aircraft worldwide.