Avion Express Brasil secures AOC, launching first dedicated ACMI operations in Brazil

Avion Express Brasil, a subsidiary of Avion Express and part of Avia Solutions Group, has received its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from Brazil’s aviation authority (ANAC), marking the launch of Brazil’s first dedicated ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) operator.

The company will begin commercial operations in Q1 2025 with up to 10 Airbus A320 family aircraft, aiming to expand to 25 aircraft by 2027/2028 to meet growing demand in Latin America. This move aligns with Avion Express’s broader regional expansion, following successful ventures in Mexico and Argentina.

Avion Express Brasil will provide airlines with flexible capacity solutions to manage seasonal demand fluctuations. Backed by Avia Solutions Group, which operates over 200 aircraft globally, the company aims to enhance efficiency and reliability in the Brazilian aviation sector.