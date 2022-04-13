ACMI operator Avion Express extends cooperation with Dominican start-up airline Sky Cana

Avion Express, a European narrow-body ACMI operator and member of global aviation services group Avia Solutions Group, announces the continuance of its successful partnership with Sky Cana, a start-up airline headquartered in Santo Domingo.

The companies have been in partnership for a few years and now the ACMI airline signed a contract to wet-lease three Airbus A321s and one Airbus A320 aircraft to operate on behalf of the carrier for a one year period starting from 2022 April until 2023 March.

Sky Cana is a Dominican air carrier, using ACMI for its operations. Working with some of the best tourist destinations in the Caribbean, the airline offers transfer, freight, overflight, helicopter, advertising, air ambulance, and tour services to locations in the United States of America, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

Dainius Staniulis, Vice President Commercial at Avion Express, commented on the partnership: “We are extremely happy to extend and continue our cooperation with Sky Cana. Our partnership has been tested by the global pandemic and we believe it will be strengthened going forward. We are proud of the teams at both airlines and the work that has been put in to start and continue this operation.”

Frank Diaz, Chief Executive Officer at Sky Cana said: “We are delighted to continue our business partnership with Avion Express. We are excited to be moving forward and to have great, hardworking teams to help us do so”.

Over the years, Avion Express has established itself to be a leading narrow-body ACMI and charter operator flying a fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft, working with clients in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America. To strengthen its position in the market, in 2019 Avion Express established Avion Express Malta, a subsidiary airline based in Malta.

