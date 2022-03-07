Avion Express partners with Eurowings as long-term ACMI provider

Lithuanian ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) operator Avion Express has announced a new partnership with Lufthansa Group’s Eurowings, a leisure airline headquartered at Cologne Bonn Airport. The cooperation to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft will start at the beginning of the IATA summer season 2022.

After a successful and thorough selection process, Vilnius-based Avion Express was nominated as the long-term ACMI partner for Eurowings, which currently flies to more than 100 destinations across Europe as part of its present flight schedule. With the pent-up travel demand continuing from last year, the partnership reflects booming numbers in holiday bookings for the upcoming summer season in 2022.

Eurowings is a market leader operating from the airports of Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Cologne Bonn, and currently has a fleet of 100 aircraft. With a focus on affordable products and services, the airline offers a large number of non-stop flights within Europe. Eurowings’ extensive route network and 11 international bases – including Palma de Mallorca on Europe’s number one vacation island, Mallorca – the airline is Germany’s largest leisure air passenger carrier, employing 3,500 people across the continent.

“We are pleased to work with one of the largest and most respected airline groups globally in a partnership that demonstrates our high quality and safety standards as well as our focus on flexibility. Thanks to the close collaboration and dedication of the Eurowings and Lufthansa teams, we are looking forward to successful long-term cooperation,” says Avion Express Vice President Commercial, Dainius Staniulis.