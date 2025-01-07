Ascend Airways UK expands fleet with Boeing 737 MAX 8

Ascend Airways UK, a subsidiary airline of Avia Solutions Group – the largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, has announced the addition of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 to its fleet. This move strengthens the airline’s position in the UK market and supports its strategic growth initiatives as the airline expands into counter cyclical markets to Europe, the group wrote in a press release.

The aircraft, subleased in December 2024 from Avia Solutions Group’s subsidiary, SmartLynx, was manufactured in 2017. Speaking about the addition, Alastair Willson, CEO of Ascend Airways UK, commented: “This aircraft aligns perfectly with our strategy of offering the latest technology and most fuel-efficient aircraft to customers. The MAX 8 reduces CO2 emissions by 20% and has a 40% lower noise footprint compared to previous-generation aircraft. This enables our customers to reduce the environmental impact when adding capacity.”

The new aircraft currently features 189 all-economy seats but will also be available in a two-class cabin layout with 12 business class seats and 150 economy seats. This update reflects Ascend Airways’ strategy to provide flexible capacity options tailored to customer needs. “We will adjust our aircraft configurations seasonally, shifting to an all-economy configuration during summer to meet higher leisure travel demand, while maintaining a two-class setup during winter to target Middle East and Southeast Asian markets,” added Alastair Willson.

Currently, Ascend Airways UK operates two aircraft – a Boeing 737-800 and a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The airline plans to further expand its fleet with three additional aircraft in the first quarter of 2025 and aims to operate a total of six aircraft by summer 2025.

As part of its long-term vision, Ascend Airways UK continues to strengthen its operations and market presence by focusing on sustainability and flexibility in fleet management, ensuring its ability to meet diverse customer and market needs.