Ascend Airways marks a transformative 2024, expanding fleet and global reach

In its debut operational year, Ascend Airways, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, achieved remarkable milestones, including a 96% increase in Q3 passenger block hours over Q2. The airline launched operations with a Boeing 737-800 in January and added a 737 MAX 8 by March, emphasising sustainable and modern aircraft solutions.

Key achievements included securing a UK Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in April, executing its first charter flight with Chapman Freeborn, and supporting TUI Airways’ peak summer operations with efficient wet-lease services. Ascend also launched a Malaysian sister airline to enhance seasonal flexibility and global reach, leveraging liberal air service agreements between the UK and Malaysia.

Ascend Airways capped 2024 by gaining UK CAA approval to conduct in-house pilot training as an Approved Training Organization (ATO) for Boeing 737 aircraft, reinforcing its commitment to scalable growth and operational excellence. By the end of 2025, Ascend aims to operate six aircraft, supported by teams in the UK and Malaysia.